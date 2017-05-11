Pope at Santa Marta: Life is an endless journey towards God

Casa Santa Marta , Pope Francis explained that Christian life is a journey At his morning homily at, in which one is in a constant pursuit of reaching the Lord.





POPE FRANCIS

"To understand that I am an a journey, in the midst of people on a journey, that one day- perhaps today, tomorrow, or in 30 years- I will find myself face to face with God, who never leaves us alone, but accompanies us in this journey.”





The Holy Father concluded by saying that it is important to recall the sacrament of Confession , because this is the "grand work of God's mercy” in a Christian's life.









JC

CTV

BN

- f

UP kc



