Bishops of Peru have long meeting with Pope Francis

2017-05-15

POPE FRANCIS
"How's it going?"

CARDINAL JUAN LUIS CIPRIANI
"Very well, missing you very much, and praying for you."

Pope Francis has met with all of Peru's bishops, who are in Rome for their periodic visit to the Holy See. The last one was 8 years ago. It was a meeting that did not lack gifts. 

"An artisan from Ayacucho, the Amoris Laetitia. Their love."
"This was made in a village in the Andes."
"That's beautiful.”
"With much affection.”

For over an hour, they explained their situations to the pope. Before leaving, they gave him as a souvenir this painting of St. Martin de Porres.

POPE FRANCIS
"Some are devotees of the saint, others of  ecology, and I am devotee of the broom he used. Thank you thank you very much.”

The visit of Peru's bishops concludes next Saturday. They have only just started, and a week of long meetings with the Vatican departments awaits. 


