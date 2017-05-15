Pope's Schedule: Working from the inside

brief moment of rest before undertaking a very intense second half of May. For Pope Francis , this week serves as a





Pope Francis has visited Egypt, Fatima and several other Italian dioceses , such as Milan and Carpi, during the year's first months. Next week, he will have a highly anticipated appointment, where he will meet with the US president, Donald Trump . Then, he will continue to visit Italian dioceses that he was unable to travel to during the Jubilee Year of Mercy.





Thus, in these days Pope Francis will only be present at the week's two traditional public events: the General Audience and the Regina Coeli , in addition to the morning masses in Casa Santa Marta.









