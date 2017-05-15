Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope's Schedule: Working from the inside

2017-05-15

For Pope Francis, this week serves as a brief moment of rest before undertaking a very intense second half of May. 

Pope Francis has visited Egypt, Fatima and several other Italian dioceses, such as Milan and Carpi, during the year's first months. Next week, he will have a highly anticipated appointment, where he will meet with the US president, Donald Trump. Then, he will continue to visit Italian dioceses that he was unable to travel to during the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

Thus, in these days Pope Francis will only be present at the week's two traditional public events: the General Audience and the Regina Coeli, in addition to the morning masses in Casa Santa Marta.


JRB/JC
RR
-F
-PR
Up:JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311