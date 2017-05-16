Pope Francis writes to Macron: Build a more just and fraternal society

Respect, fraternity, solidarity: This was the message that Pope Francis wrote to France's new president after his inauguration.





The pope asks Emmanuel Macron to ...





"Always keep in mind the construction of a more just and fraternal society. One that respects differences, and that helps the people in precarious situations.”





The Pope also asks him not to forget the Christian legacy of France, which respects the life and dignity of all people and peoples.









JRB

RR

FL

-PR

Up:AC



