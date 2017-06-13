Superior General of the Heralds of the Gospel presents his resignation

With this letter, the Superior of the Heralds of the Gospel, João Scognamiglio Clá Dias, announces his resignation as Superior Genera l. He thus opens the process for choosing a successor.





He clarifies that "he does not renounce his mission as a father" and that he will continue "at the disposal of each and every one, knowing he's constituted by God as the model and living guardian of this charism."





Brazilian 77-year-old, João Scognamiglio Clá Dias founded the clerical society of apostolic life "Virgo Flos Carmeli" and the private association of faithful "Heralds of the Gospel," well known for their characteristic habit. They claim that they are in almost 70 countries and have more than 4,000 members.





Vaticanist Andrea Tornielli explains in the "Vatican Insider” that the resignation of the superior could have to do with the Vatican opening an investigation of the institute.





The Holy See wants to clarify if within this organization there is an exaggerated devotion to its founders and its hitherto superior, since it appears they were invoked for some prayers and even during alleged exorcisms.





If the investigation is confirmed, his resignation will probably make clarifying the situation much easier.









JMB/MB

RR

S

- PR

Up:JC



