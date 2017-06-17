Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8

June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.
Vatican

New secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

May 31, 2017. The Brazilian priest Alexandre Awi Mello, the National Director of Brazil's Schönstatt Movement, will serve as the new secretary. He was born Rio de Janeiro in 1971, and ordained a priest in 2001.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences and solidarity to Cairo after bus attack

May 26, 2017. Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, wrote a letter to His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi after the bus attack Friday in Cairo, which left close to 30 Coptic Christians dead, including children, and many others injured.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences to Manchester after attack

May 23, 2017. After the deadly terrorist attack at Victoria Station in Manchester, England, the pope has sent his condolences to the victims and their families.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Advice from a Catholic hospital chairman on how to boost your parish

2017-06-17

Chris Lowney, chariman of one of America's largest healthcare systems, has just published a new book, Everyone Leads: How to Revitalize the Catholic Church. 

Witnessing first hand the Church's works of mercy in the healthcare field, wants to help dioceses do the same. To do so, he has written this book, and believes that its most powerful idea is its most basic: everyone leads. 

CHRIS LOWNEY
Author, "Everyone Leads"
"Everyone in the church must feel co-responsible, and this is a very strong idea. To be co-responsible for something means yes, I own this, somehow I have to care if this succeeds, somehow I have to be involved in its success, and not just watching.”

He adopted the concept of co-responsibility from Pope Benedict XVI, and explains that this type of involvement doesn't have to be radical. 

CHRIS LOWNEY
Author, "Everyone Leads"
"Many aspects are so simple, so basic, any one person, any parish, could implement them next week with no money or planning. Things like do we stand in the back of the church and welcome people, if we see someone sitting next to us who is new do we say nice to meet you, does the pastor say oh you are welcome, that you are a newcomer! Here is some information to learn more.”

He says that it isn't about coming up with completely new ideas, but instead mixing today's world with the founding roots of Christianity. 

CHRIS LOWNEY
Author, "Everyone Leads"
"I'm not saying we have to change ourselves as a Church, into something that's alien in our tradition. In a way, what I'm saying is to succeed in the 21st century we need to drink more deeply from our first century well, if you see what I'm saying. In other words, we have to recover some of our ideas, the spirit, the creativity, the proactiveness, of the early christian generations.”

For Lowney, it's about leadership, risk tasking, and not being afraid to fail. If people feel inspired to go out and make a change, then this, he says, is a wonderful outcome. 


JC
RR
-SV
-PR
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311