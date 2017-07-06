UN, Vatican and FAO world leaders discuss in Rome the importance of ocean conservation

Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's Message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
UN, Vatican and FAO world leaders discuss in Rome the importance of ocean conservation

2017-07-06

More than 3.5 billion people depend on the ocean for maintaining their current state of life, whether for their livelihood or food source and in 20 years, that number is likely to double.

Just weeks after the UN "The Ocean Conference” was held in New York, global leaders and organizations like the UN and FAO gathered at this conference with one united mission: to protect every aspect of the oceans, from pollution and loss of marine biodiversity to illegal fishing and rising sea levels. 

ROEL VAN DER VEEN
Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs
"People say that the oceans are at the same stage now that climate was 25 years ago and I predict that 20 years from now, oceans, the health of oceans, the state of the oceans will become high politics.”

MANUEL BARANGE
Director, FAO Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy and Resources Division
"It can't be just about stopping doing this, don't go there, but rather, what else can they do? What else can you provide for them to do? Otherwise you're just criminalizing an activity, you're turning it into an illegality. That doesn't solve the problem. It makes it even bigger.”

H.E. PETER THOMSON
President, UN General Assembly 
"It's true to say that the work on oceans has got a new focus at the United Nations. We now realize that remedial work is required and that is happening now on many fronts. The goal to basically conserve and sustainably manage the resources of the ocean. So there are targets in there related to marine pollution, related to sustainably managing fish stocks, addressing ocean acidification, increasing the scientific knowledge, addressing the greater coastal ecosystems.”

Along with these goals is the joint union and mission of the Holy See, which in Laudato si' supports protecting and preserving the environment. Card. Peter Turkson, from the Department for Promoting Integral Human Development says the Vatican is especially concerned with the environment because "everything that affects the human person, affects the Church.”

CARD. PETER TURKSON
Prefect, Promoting Integral Human Development
"All of these involvements in ecology, in biodiversity, stuff about the oceans and all of that, may appear by some as the Vatican going off course - from simply preaching the Gospel to getting involved in things that some consider to be purely scientific and economic - but it's not really the case. Redemption is not only for the human person, but also for the Earth, for creation, for the world and everything that affects human life.” 

For this reason, leaders and scientists gathered at this conference to confront the environmental crisis facing oceans and how each country can help people protect and conserve them, undoubtedly leading to a cleaner and more profitable future for all.


MB
AA
-SV
-Pr
