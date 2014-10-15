Synod's Midterm Report: Modifications have been made to the wording of document

The Synod's midterm report caused a big stir in and outside the Vatican. Bishops have clarified that the report isn't final, but a work in progress. Now the question is, what modifications will be carried out? CARD. LLUIS MARTINEZ SISTACH Archbishop of Barcelona (Spain) "Yes, I would say that as a whole, the document has been recieved. But having said that, without a doubt there have been changes. In virtually every chapter, ammendments have been made.â? The confusion was triggered on Monday, when statements made about homosexuality and co habitating couples were released in the document. Even though bishops didn't say what specific changes have been made in the report, they did stress that the wording will be based on reaching out to others instead of condemning. ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ President U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops "As we reach out with to that individual, we begin to where that person is and what that means by itâ??s very nature is to begin by looking and pointing to positive elements that are already in that personâ??s life or in that personâ??s relationship that will accompany them. Itâ??s not a way of denying, but rather of amplifying the beauty of our Church teachings. So I hope you will be able to see if our amendments are effective. I hope you will be able to see that there is a refinement of these words.â? It's not just about discussion, but about action. Specifically in creating pastoral programs in the Church that can accompany couples during all the highs and lows of married life. The first phase of the Synod will end of Sunday October 19th, but there's still a long way to go before concrete ideas are put in motion. ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ President U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops "How wise Pope Francis was to make this a one year process, because I think we would not be ready at the end of this week to give thoughtful, meaningful and I would say enduring pastoral direction.â? The final version of the midterm report is expected to be approved and released by Saturday, October 18th. KLH CV -NM -BN Up: JAE