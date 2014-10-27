President of Uganda invites Pope Francis to visit country

With a white hat in his hand, Uganda's president greeted Pope Francis in both English and Spanish. -How are you, your Holiness? -Fine -How are you? Â¿Cómo está? -Muy bien, muy bien. Both leaders talked about the contributions of the Church in Uganda's education, health and social sector. More than 80 percent of Uganda's population is Christian and about 42 percent is Catholic. President Yoweri Kaguta introduced his wife and also to members of his delegation to Pope Francis. As a gift, he gave the Pope a book with photographs of his country, his autobiography and also a painting with two peacocks. "It's the symbol of Uganda.â? The Pope gave him a medallion of St. Martin of Tours and a copy of his Apostolic Exhortation 'Evangelii Gaudium.' "It deals with faith and social issues. With the poor and development.â? "Thank you, your Holiness. I'm going to read it and when you come to Uganda we will talk about it.â? As usual, before leaving the Pope thanked the president for his visit and asked him to pray for him. "Thank you you Holiness. I will pray."