Rome to Cuba: Inside the Papal plane

It's not your typical flight. A total of 76 journalists, 12 police officers, cardinals and bishops were aboard this flight, where the main guest of course, is Pope Francis. The trip to Cuba and to the U.S, marks his 10th international trip. The Pope briefly addressed journalists as they were all on their way to the island. POPE FRANCIS "I want to thank you for everything you do. For all your work and also for building bridges, they may be small, but by connecting one small bridge to another, a main bridge of peace can be built. Have a good trip. I hope your job goes well and remember to pray for me. Thank you.â? One by one, the Pope greeted the journalists aboard the flight. He received some gifts, including an Television Emmy award given to him by one of the reporters. His news team won the award for its coverage of the conclave, where Pope Francis was elected. ROGELIO MORA Telemundo Journalist "More than anything, I wanted to show that it's not just an award. It represents the work of a lot of people. I definitely didn't want to the Pope to think it was a gift to show off.â? It was a 12 hour trip from Rome to Cuba. The papal plane flew over six countries. There was also time to sleep, and of course, there was also time for some food, which was a mix of Argentinian and Italian cuisine. It was a good start to a long journey into what could possibly be the Pope's most important international trip yet.