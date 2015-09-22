Pope Francis to Cuban families: I worry most about the couples who tell me they never fight

In the final event of his trip to Cuba, Pope Francis focused on the family. "Dear Holy Father.â? And this is how Pope Francis was received at the Cathedral of Santiago, minutes after his speech about the value of family life. POPE FRANCIS "When we live well as a family, our selfishness shrinks. Selfishness exists, we all have it. But when one doesn't live as a family, one will strengthen the part that always says: I, me, my, with me, for me. One totally centers around these things and doesn't know solidarity or fraternity.â? Families teach you how to live among others, Pope Francis explained. He said it's rare for a family to not fight and that we all know that. POPE FRANCIS "How curious. At home there is no place for 'masks.' We are who we are, in one way or the other...I am afraid for the married couples who tell me that they never have fights. It's rare.â? The Pope's final action before heading to the airport in Santiago was to bless pregnant women and their future children. It was an emotional moment. POPE FRANCIS "Touch your stomach now. Do it if you're here now or if you're listening on the radio or watching on TV. And for each one, for every boy or for every girl who's in there waiting, I give them a blessing. And so everyone touch their belly and I give the blessing in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. And I hope that all of them will be healthy, grow well, and become cute. Caress the child you're expecting.â? At the end of his speech Pope Francis greeted families and stopped to pray for a moment before an image of the the apostle James.