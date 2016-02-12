Mexican singer Anahí performs a welcome sing for the Pope in Chiapas

(ONLY VIDEO) Anahí, 32, is one of the most popular singers and actresses in Mexico after her role in the TVseries 'Rebelde.' Even with her busy film and television work schedule, she has found time to write a song with Julion Alvarez in welcoming Pope Francis to the city of Chiapas. The video has received nearly 150,000 views on YouTube within days and has become the official anthem of the Papal trip to the city. The singer visited the Pope at the Vatican last December with her husband, the governor of Chiapas, Manuel Velasco.