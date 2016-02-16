The Pope comes down from the altar to bless a child in a wheelchair

(ONLY VIDEO ) Pope Francis interrupted the meeting with families in Tuxtla Gutierrez, to bless a child in a wheelchair. Pope Francis did not hesitate to walk down from his altar to bless the child, who was lifted up so that he could be received by the Pope. Pope Francis showed what the meaning of "cariñoterapiaâ?, -the therapy of affection-, he term he coined during his visit to the Federico Gomez children's hospital in Mexico City.