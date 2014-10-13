Day 8 of the Synod

After analyzing some of the problems faced by families, the Synod participants are now looking for concrete solutions. Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdo summed up the main themes discussed so far. CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "All countries shared a common ground with small variations in each one. Cardinal Erdo and his team did a great job giving us this perspective. It was a very positive account of the challenges and difficulties that exist in marriage and family life today.â? Thirteen married couples are taking part in the Synod. During the first week, they, along with other experts, called the bishops' attention to the troubles often faced before, during and after marriage. CARD. TIMOTHY DOLAN Archbishop of New York "Two great gifts on the Synod. The first were the married couples. They spoke like poets. They all were realistic and knowing the difficulties, the sacrifices the struggles of marriage. But you heard them speak of the love, and the unity, and their children. Gift number two? The bishops from Africa. A young Church, growing Church, young couples with children.â? In this second week, participants will continue to analyze several issues. Among them, the best way of helping marriages going through hard times. Also, how to improve preparation for marriage and how to deal with divorced and remarried couples. ARCH. VINCENZO PAGLIA President, Pontifical Council for the Family "I think that every change requires adjusting the Doctrine as well. But I don't think Doctrine will change substantially. We need to understand how to apply this doctrine to contemporary situations. So, we need what we can define as a 'pastoral creativity,' and each pastor must use it differently.â? CARD. RICARDO EZZATI Archbishop of Santiago de Chile (Chile) "Mercy is Doctrine, and not just a psychological attitude.â? This week, participants will divide into working groups based on language. They will analyze and study the highlights of the midterm report presented by Cardinal Peter Erdo. AC/PM RR NR -PR Up: PM