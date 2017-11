Itâ??s official: Pope confirms trip to Kenya!

September 4, 2015. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Kenya for two days starting on November 25th. The president of Kenyaâ??s Episcopal Conference, Msgr. Philip Anyolo, confirmed the news through a signed letter. During his visit, the Pope plans to meet with priests, religious and UN representatives. He also wants to visit local slums. As part of this African visit, the Pope will also visit Uganda and the Central African Republic.