We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2015/10/24
Download document
Share

Synod calls for divorced and re-married to be 'more integrated' in the Church

The Synod on the Family is officially over and along with it, a document with 94 paragraphs that reflects the discussions held during the three week Synod. For the most part, there was a consensus among the majority of Bishops.  FR. THOMAS ROSICA Vatican Press Office "Perhaps some of you could say, well three of those paragraphs, or four did not receive very high numbersâ??that would be one way of looking at it. Another would be in the context of what Pope Francis is doing for the Church. An image that Pope Francis has used from the beginning of his pontificate is that the the Church is a field hospital. Itâ??s a very beautiful expression and it means that the Church has to be there in all those areas where there is great difficulty.â? One of the points where there is disagreement is the issue of divorced and civilly re-married Catholics.  Those who voted against that possibility, state that a so called false charity, could dilute the indissolubility of marriage.  The Synod describes the divorced as brothers and sisters. It calls for Bishops to look at 'forms of exclusion, currently practiced in the liturgical, pastoral, education and institutional forum, that can be overcome.' One example of this, could be be the issue of how some dioceses do not allow the divorced to be godparents, religion teachers or representatives of a dioceses.  The final document calls for these situations to be reviewed under the guidelines set forth by John Paul II, which marks the distinction of those who abandoned their spouse--- and those who were abandoned, for example.  The Synod reflections also call on priests to help the faithful in educating their conscience and to recognize what their situation is before God.  It adds "The conversation with the priest, in the internal forum, contributes to the formation of having the faithful use their correct judgment over what could become an obstacle in living the life of the Church in full.â? It adds that in the priests discernment, the Gospel and the truth, cannot be set aside. FR. THOMAS ROSICA Vatican Press Office  "Pope Francis has revived the synod of bishops. He speaks about collegiality about synodality and those are the two things we experience in spades.â? The Synod document gives concrete proposals and it has a positive tone that gives hope to families. It shows that what is broke can indeed be healed.  JMB-RA/KLH  MG SV - BN Up: KLH 