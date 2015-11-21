We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/21
Official websites and social media accounts for the Pope's trip to Africa

Pope Francis will start his six day journey through Africa on November 25th. He plans to visit Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic. If you're interested in finding out more about the Pope's first trip to Africa, Web sites and social media accounts are already beginning to appear. www.popeinkenya.or.ke includes the Pope's itinerary and videos related to the trip, along with everything else you need to know. @PopeinKenya offers updates on Twitter, and there's more information available at the "Pope Visits Kenyaâ? Facebook page. While the Web site for his trip to Uganda is not yet available, the @PopeinUganda Twitter account is regularly updated with photos and information. Of course, Rome Reports will also provide live updates via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other Web site. ATO RR SV -PR: Up:IPC