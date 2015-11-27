We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/27
Pope Francis visits the sanctuary for Uganda's first Christian martyrs

The enthusiasm and emotion of getting the chance to see Pope Francis in person became apparent the second he arrived. The Pope's first major public appearance in Uganda took place here, at the Munyonyo sanctuary, where the memory of the first four Ugandan martyrs is honored. Hundreds of catechists and teachers from all parts of the country met with the Pope. It was a festive environment, and the Pope thanked them for their work.   POPE FRANCIS "Even when the task seems too much, the resources too few, the obstacles too great, it should never be forgotten that yours is a holy work. The Holy Spirit is present wherever the name of Christ is proclaimed. He is in our midst whenever we lift up our hearts and minds to God in prayer. He will give you the light and strength you need!â? Pope Francis asked them to continue following the example of the Ugandan martyrs who were forced to spill their own blood to uphold their faith. POPE FRANCIS "We stand here today in Munyonyo at the place where King Mwanga determined to wipe out the followers of Christ. He failed in this, just as King Herod failed to kill Jesus. The light shone in the darkness, and the darkness could not overcome it.â? He also invited them to speak about Christ in every city and to every person in Uganda. He asked them to pray for him and also to make sure that they teach their children to pray for him. He offered a loving blessing to all who were at the sanctuary with him. Omukama Abawe Omukisa! (May God bless you!) AC/ATO CTV SV -BN Up:ATO