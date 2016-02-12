Noel Diaz cleans the Pope's shoes on the plane

(ONLY VIDEO) Noel Diaz has fulfilled a dream: He has managed to shine Pope Francis shoes. A symbolic gesture from a man, who as a boy, used to shine shoes on the streets of Tijuana. He immigrated to the United States with his mother, where they were later able to legalize their status. Later, he founded the television network "El Sembrador.â? He will ask Pope Francis to promote immigration reform in the United States. NOEL DíAZ "I'll give him shoeshine box as a gift, as a symbol of how I used to make money to buy clothes for my first communion as a child. This symbolizing the hard work of all the hired workers, who struggle daily to bring bread to their tables the honest way."