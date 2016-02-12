We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Spectacular welcoming for Pope Francis in Mexico!
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/03/13
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/20
The farewell rap song that the prisoners of Ciudad Juarez dedicated to Pope Francis
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Full text of Pope Francis´ farewell in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Pope Francis on Donald Trump: Christians do not build walls, they build bridges
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/18
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/12
Download document
Share

Noel Diaz cleans the Pope's shoes on the plane

(ONLY VIDEO) Noel Diaz has fulfilled a dream: He has managed to shine Pope Francis shoes. A symbolic gesture from a man, who as a boy, used to shine shoes on the streets of Tijuana. He immigrated to the United States with his mother, where they were later able to legalize their status. Later, he founded  the television network "El Sembrador.â? He will ask Pope Francis to promote immigration reform in the United States. NOEL DíAZ "I'll give him shoeshine box as a gift, as a symbol  of how I used to make money to buy clothes for my first communion as a child. This symbolizing the hard work of all the hired workers, who struggle daily to bring bread to their tables the honest way." AC/YA AA - -BN up:FV