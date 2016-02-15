We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

Pope at cathedral of San Cristobal de las Casas: The sick help Jesus carry the cross

Dozens of people received Pope Francis in the cathedral of San Cristobal de las Casas. The Pope came to bless the elderly and the sick. He lovingly greeted and hugged all of the pilgrims before him. He also improvised a few words for them. POPE FRANCIS "Together we will pray for our sick. They are helping Jesus carry a piece of the cross. They are helping Jesus carry the cross. And let's all pray that Jesus will strengthen them, to comfort them. And let us pray to the Virgin, our Mother, to care for them and give them a lot of peace in the heart.â? And before leaving, he repeated his usual request ... Although, he had to make sure they would follow it. POPE FRANCIS "And pray for me too. You are not very convinced, huh?â? "Yes!â? It was a very short yet emotional visit for the Pope, as he once again, wanted to be present among those on the periphery. AC/YA CTV BN -SV up: YA