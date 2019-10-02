We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

Vatican dismisses five employees for possible diversions of funds for real estate

Vatican
|
2019/10/02
Download document
Share

Five Vatican employees, two of which are senior officials, have been temporarily suspended as part of an investigation into a possible diversion of funds set aside for real estate investments.

Yesterday, the Vatican Gendarmerie had to register its offices with the Secretariat of State and the Financial Information Authority, which is dedicated to detecting money laundering. Additionally, “documents and electronic devices” were seized, likely meaning either laptops or cellphones.

The investigation is a result of the claim made by Vatican Bank's Institute for Religious Works and a general audit made last June and July, due to suspicious operations at the end of the period.

Javier Martínez-Brocal
Translated: Rachel Dobrzynski

RELATED NEWS

Mike Pompeo in Vatican: threats to religious freedom more diverse and numerous than before
Vatican
|
2019/10/02
New grand sculpture with emigrant unveiled in St. Peter's Square by Pope Francis
Vatican
|
2019/09/30
Full text of papal document "APERUIT ILLIS"
Vatican
|
2019/09/30
Impressive multi-ethnic Gloria performed during the Mass for Migrants and Refugees
Vatican
|
2019/09/30
Holy See and Vietnam continue to engage in dialogue
Vatican
|
2019/08/20
How does it feel when the pope blesses your baby?
Vatican
|
2019/08/11