All news  

Pope finishes trip in the U.S. Heads back to Rome

2015-09-28

The Pope did a bit of everything during his visit in the U.S. In his final speech in the country, he made it a point to thank all volunteers and organizers in English. He said, he was especially moved by his visit to Ground Zero in New York City. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Yet we know with certainty that evil never has the last word, and that, in God’s merciful plan, love and peace triumph over all.” nats applause."

American vice president, Joe Biden, was seated in the front row, as the Pope concluded his historic visit. Referencing the importance of defending life in all its stages and the vulnerable, the Pope had this to say:

POPE FRANCIS
"Your care for me and your generous welcome are a sign of your love for Jesus and your faithfulness to him. So too is your care for the poor, the sick, the homeless and the immigrant, your defense of life at every stage, and your concern for family life.”

The Pope then walked the halls and blessed the volunteers. Just moments later, a long line of special police and security forces surrounded the area, as Pope Francis made his way to the airport terminal. In this case the papal plane was flown by American Airlines.  

Local American Bishops thanked him for his visit and wished him a good flight back home to Rome. 


KLH 
CTV
JM
BN
Up: KLH 

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311