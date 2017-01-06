Mexican boy sets out on pilgrimage year of service

Many dream of taking a year off life to travel the world, but what if this traveling was a pilgrimage and a year dedicated to volunteering and serving others?





This is exactly what 19-year-old, Hector Zurita de la Vega started doing in July 2016. He started his pilgrimage at World Youth Day in Poland; traveled to Fatima, Portugal; Israel; Medjugorje; and Jordan. He completed 'the Camino' Spain and saw the Vatican in Italy. Now, however he has just arrived in India to work with the Missionaries of Charity.





"I have the great desire to demonstrate to young people that it's wonderful to live their faith. The power to visit the world, but at the same time with a sense, a human sense, a sense of spirituality throughout this great, great pilgrimage.”





Along the way, he met countless people who are all searching for happiness by various routes of faith. He now wears bracelets on his arm, as a reminder of the people and memories he has experienced.





"I met all kinds of people from many countries, from Latin America, from Africa, from Asia. All of them so committed to their faith, all these friends who have given me beautiful experiences and shared what we have, our faith.”





He started a blog, 'WanderSoul,' where he documents his experiences and creates videos from each country . He also created a logo for the year, which he calls the "tree of life.”





"The other volunteers and pilgrims who have gone have made these the best experiences of my life, because I have met people who are truly committed to their faith. Young people on fire for living through an experience with Christ. When one thinks that He does not exist, go out to these places and get to know these people who are excited to really live their faith.”





This is his 14th pilgrimage, after his first one to Rome when he was a child. Now, he is living the pilgrimage dream, staying with different religious organizations in return for an opportunity to practice the works of mercy, even after the Jubilee Year of Mercy has ended.









