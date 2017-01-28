Newsletter
All news  

New Vatican Museum website: "Less is more"

2017-01-28

Brief, simple and clear descriptions for both young and old; this is how the Vatican has updated their Vatican Museum website to bring art to the people.

DARIO VIGANÒ
Prefect, Secretariat for Communication
"Less content that is credible, relevant, simple and orderly. These are the elements that you will find. FLASH. So the investment for a new website does not merely correspond to an aesthetic necessity."

The new website is available in five languages and not only allows one to view prices and buy tickets, but also to prepare for the visit in advance.

Beforehand, one can discover which works are in each area of the museum and, after the visit, they can go even deeper. It is a system designed so that even the youngest ones can take advantage of the visit to one of the best museums in the world.

BARBARA JATTA
Director, Vatican Museums
"In addition to the didactic activity, there are resources that serve for after the visit. Once at home, or back in class, young people can deepen their knowledge through videos and texts."

The Vatican reform is also impacting their communication strategy. It is no coincidence that the prefect for the Secretariat for Communication was present at the presentation of this new website. The prefect's job is to unify the Vatican's media and to make its work more efficient so that it reaches more people.

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311