Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Benedict XVI's 90th birthday gift: book of essays written by Ratzinger scholars

2017-04-11

Just days away from the pope emeritus' birthday, the Joseph Ratzinger Foundation launched Cooperatores Veritatis, a compilation of essays to honor the former pope. They were written by those who won the Ratzinger Prize, referred to as the Nobel Peace Prize for Theology. 

The book's editor intends for the book to serve as a testament to the former pope's theological and intellectual contributions. 

PIERLUCA AZZARO
Editor, Cooperatores Veritatis
"He understood that for man to be well, he needs to speak with God, to correspond to the love of God. But there is a place in which this dialogue with God is possible. This place is the liturgy. He wanted to recover the beauty of the liturgy, because he understood that the relations of man with the liturgy depends also on speaking with God.”

Joining him as a keynote speaker was Cardinal Koch, who expressed the importance of combining the works of the scholars. 

CARD. KURT KOCH
President, Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity
"The prize Ratzinger's have contributed to this book, and it's a very good collection of beautiful conferences, beautiful articles, and I think a very beautiful gift for all of us.”

Also celebrating the event was Fr. Federico Lombardi, former spokesman to Pope Francis and pope emeritus, along with Msgr. Georg Gänswein, the current secretary to Pope Benedict XVI and Prefect of the Papal Household. 

There were certainly no shortage of guests to show their support and gratitude towards a man who has contributed his life to the service of the Catholic Church. 


JC
RR
- S
-PR
Up: JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311