Pope Benedict XVI's 90th birthday gift: book of essays written by Ratzinger scholars

Just days away from the pope emeritus' birthday, the Joseph Ratzinger Foundation launched Cooperatores Veritatis, a compilation of essays to honor the former pope. They were written by those who won the Ratzinger Prize, referred to as the Nobel Peace Prize for Theology.





The book's editor intends for the book to serve as a testament to the former pope's theological and intellectual contributions.





PIERLUCA AZZARO

Editor, Cooperatores Veritatis

"He understood that for man to be well, he needs to speak with God, to correspond to the love of God. But there is a place in which this dialogue with God is possible. This place is the liturgy. He wanted to recover the beauty of the liturgy, because he understood that the relations of man with the liturgy depends also on speaking with God.”





Joining him as a keynote speaker was Cardinal Koch , who expressed the importance of combining the works of the scholars.





CARD. KURT KOCH

President, Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

"The prize Ratzinger's have contributed to this book, and it's a very good collection of beautiful conferences, beautiful articles, and I think a very beautiful gift for all of us.”





Fr. Federico Lombardi , former spokesman to Msgr. Georg Gänswein , the current secretary to Pope Benedict XVI and Prefect of the Papal Household. Also celebrating the event was, former spokesman to Pope Francis and pope emeritus, along with, the current secretary to Pope Benedict XVI and Prefect of the Papal Household.





There were certainly no shortage of guests to show their support and gratitude towards a man who has contributed his life to the service of the Catholic Church.









