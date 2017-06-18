June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development
June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17
May 31, 2017. The Brazilian priest Alexandre Awi Mello, the National Director of Brazil's Schönstatt Movement, will serve as the new secretary. He was born Rio de Janeiro in 1971, and ordained a priest in 2001.
New secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life
May 26, 2017. Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, wrote a letter to His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi after the bus attack Friday in Cairo, which left close to 30 Coptic Christians dead, including children, and many others injured.
Pope sends condolences and solidarity to Cairo after bus attack
The history of the convent that manufactures wafers for all of Cuba's parishes
2017-06-18
It is an island within another island, where life runs smoothly between prayer and work.
"One Million Wafers” is the title of a documentary that goes into the convent of St. José and Santa Teresa, where these religious women make all of Cuba's communion hosts.
DAVID MONCAS
Director, "One Million Wafers”
"In 2010 while strolling through Havana, we came across an immense building that occupied an entire block of houses. We asked what it was and they said it was a cloistered convent. At that moment we were struck, because we thought: "A cloistered convent in Castro's Cuba? This is very interesting.”
That's why they decided to tell this story. They managed to enter during the day with their camera to portray the life of the 13 Carmelites that make millions of hosts, which are distributed to all of the country's parishes. They even had the opportunity to visit some, opening their eyes to the lives of Cuba's Catholics, who maintained their faith despite the difficulties of the Castro regime.
It was not easy to film on the Island, coming also with a bit of resistance from the religious themselves.
DAVID MONCAS
Director, "One Million Wafers”
"We were told no, it was not the time, we had to wait for a sign. That signal took four years.”
When they finally could film, so as not to raise suspicions from authorities, they shot it as if it were a family vacation.
However, by then the relationship between Cuba and the United States had already began to occur, bringing with it an air of change and a sense of hope.
