A look at the soon to be Cardinals of the Catholic Church

The Pope started off 2015 by announcing the list of soon to be Cardinals. They include 15 Bishops and Archbishops from 14 different countries. In addition to their roles back at home, cardinals are the Pope's main advisers. ; The Pope's picks are significant for many reasons, especially since it includes countries that have never had a Cardinal, or nations with a Christian minority. From Vietnam all the way to Ethiopia. ; The list includes Dominique Mamberti, who serves as the Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura. In fact, he is the only new cardinal named from within the Roman Curia. ; From New Zealand, there's John Atcherley Dew, who serves as the Archbishop of Wellington. ; The Archbishop of Morelia, Mexico, Alberto Suarez Inda is also listed. ; From the Tonga Islands, there's Soane Patita Paini Mafi, who at 53 will be the youngest in the College of Cardinals. ; The represented countries also include Italy, Thailand, ;Portugal, Uruguay, Spain, Panama and Cape Verde. ; This list breaks down to five new Cardinals from Europe, three from Asia, another three from Latin America, two from Africa and two from Oceania. There are no new cardinals from the U.S or Canada. ; In addition to the new 15 cardinals, another five retired Archbishops will also be created cardinals by Pope Francis, but they will not be cardinal electors, meaning they will not vote in an eventual conclave. The nominees are not officially cardinals though. They will take on their new role during a Consistory held on Saturday February 14th in the Vatican. ; KLH ; RR VM -PR Up:JRB #Vatican