We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Spectacular welcoming for Pope Francis in Mexico!
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/03/13
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/20
The farewell rap song that the prisoners of Ciudad Juarez dedicated to Pope Francis
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Full text of Pope Francis´ farewell in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Pope Francis on Donald Trump: Christians do not build walls, they build bridges
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/18
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/13
Download document
Share

Inside the papal plane: a Mexican hat for the Pope and dream fulfilled for Noel Diaz

As the plane flew over Spain, a little less than two hours after takeoff, Pope Francis met with the press and showed them his appreciation for Mexican culture. POPE FRANCIS "It's a hard journey, with many commitments, but a highly desired one. For my brother Kiril, for me and for the Mexican people.â? The Pope personally greeted the 76 reporters that will be accompanying him during these days. He also received dozens of gifts, messages and hugs. Among the reporters present was Noel Diaz, founder of the television network ESNE, made for migrants. As a boy, he used to shine shoes for a living. In fact, his motivation was to make enough to help his mother and buy an outfit for his First Communion. This morning, he was able to polish the Pope's shoes. It has been an intense journey of more than twelve hours, during which the Pope was able to rest before the important meeting with the Patriarch of Moscow and the extraordinary six-day visit to Mexico. AC/YA AA VM -BN up:IPC