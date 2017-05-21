Pope names five new cardinals

Pope Francis announced in a surprise move a consistory for the "creationâ? of five new cardinals, that will take place on June 28th. The new cardinals are from Mali, Spain, Sweden, Laos and El Salvador. They are: Archbishop Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali. (73) Archbishop Juan José Omella of Barcelona, Spain. (71) Bishop Anders Arborelius, of Stockholm, Sweden. (67) Archbishop Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun, Apostolic Vicar of Paksé, Laos. (73) Bishop Gregorio Rosa Chávez - Auxillary Bishop in the Archdiocese of San Salvador, El Salvador. (74)