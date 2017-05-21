We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Philippine Cardinal Ricardo Vidal dies
Cardinals
|
2017/10/18
Cardinal Arborelius: 400 years after death penalty for Catholic Swedes, numbers are rising
Cardinals
|
2017/08/12
Italian cardinal Dionigi Tettamanzi has died
Cardinals
|
2017/08/07
Cardinal Comastri: My mission is that this basilica talks about St. Peter
Cardinals
|
2017/08/03
German cardinal Joachim Meisner passes away
Cardinals
|
2017/07/05
Great excitement during the new cardinals' first public appearance
Cardinals
|
2017/07/01
Cardinals
|
2017/05/21
Download document
Share

Pope names five new cardinals

Pope Francis announced in a surprise move a consistory for the "creationâ? of five new cardinals, that will take place on June 28th.  The new cardinals are from Mali, Spain, Sweden, Laos and El Salvador.  They are:  Archbishop Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali. (73) Archbishop Juan José Omella of Barcelona, Spain. (71)   Bishop Anders Arborelius, of Stockholm, Sweden. (67) Archbishop Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun, Apostolic Vicar of Paksé, Laos. (73) Bishop Gregorio Rosa Chávez - Auxillary Bishop in the Archdiocese of San Salvador, El Salvador. (74)