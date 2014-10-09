We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

ENG
ESP
Vatican events
|
2014/10/09
Day 4 of the Synod

With roughly 250 bishops from all over the world, the synod is addressing a long list of issues affecting families worldwide. The most basic, is underlining what exactly defines love within a marriage.  ROBERTO Lí?PEZ GUERRA  Expert  "We see a new wave of emotions, where it's easy to disregard what human love is all about. This opens the door to very intense relationships, but on the downside they are also very fragile.â?  Spending one's life with someone isn't easy. There are highs and lows, which include one's personal and even social expectations FR. ADOLFO NICOLíS Superior General of the Jesuits  "It's an entire process. It's not just about preparing for marriage, but also about being there after the wedding. It's about giving them all the tools to overcome the challenges and pain that, be it from one issue or another.â?  REV. PAUL BUTTLER  Anglican Representative  "I think we need to re-imagine family life again and help people grasp how important steadfastness and faithfulness to one to another really is and offer much more support in terms of difficulty. We have to be honest, difficulties happen. â? With 13 couples invited to speak in the Synod, these cases of highs and lows that come with marriage and a family have been personalized. With the support of her husband, this Filipino woman overcame a serious illness and she refused to have an abortion, despite the pressure of her doctor.  GEORGE AND CYNTHIA CAMPOS  "They are approaching us and saying, 'the faith that you have is so great and it was a good contribution and thank you for sharing that faith.'â?  The synod meetings break down to two daily sessions. One in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The synod will conclude on October 19th.  AC/KLH  RR  FA -PR  up: KLH 