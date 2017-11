The Pope places the cardinal's birreta on Daniel Sturla, Archbishop of Montevideo

The Pope placed the cardinal's biretta on Daniel Sturla, Archbishop of Montevideo, Uruguay. The new cardinal is 55-years-old and is the second youngest in the College of Cardinals, after the new Cardinal of Tonga. He is also the second ever Uruguayan cardinal.