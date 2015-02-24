New Zealand Cardinal: I feel â??privelegedâ? and â??blessedâ? to be selected

Cardinal John Atcherly Dew was one of 20 new cardinals inducted last Saturday. Coming from New Zealand, he truly represents one of the Church's peripheries. The newly-created cardinal said he felt "privelegedâ? and "blessedâ? to be elevated to the new position. The cardinal will celebrate his 40th anniversary as a priest next year. He was in a reflective mood after the ceremony. CARD. JOHN ATCHERLY DEW Archbishop of Wellington "In 39 years of priesthood, wonderful experiences and wonderful people. And suddenly to be cast under this, but to know that it's not just a privelege, it's a call to service.â? He said he is looking forward to following Pope Francis' approach to leadership during this new era in his life. CARD. JOHN ATCHERLY DEW Archbishop of Wellington "I think just trying to continue the way Pope Francis is leading the Church. And saying to our priests and our people, we have to be out there with the people.â? And what did the Pope Francis say to him during the induction ceremony? It was a familiar request for those who listen to the Pope often. CARD. JOHN ATCHERLY DEW Archbishop of Wellington "He said pray for me. And I said, 'The people of New Zealand pray for you all the time.' So he said, 'Thank you very much.'â? At just 66-years-old, Cardinal Dew will be eligible to paticipate in future Conclaves until 2028. ATO AA/MG VM -PR Up: MPI