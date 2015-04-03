We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in Africa
|
2015/04/03
Pope on Kenya attack: Senseless Brutality

(-ONLY VIDEO-) Pope Francis has expressed his deep sadness upon hearing that Islamic militants killed almost 150 people in Kenya's University of Garissa. ; The message was issued through a telegram sent by the Vatican's Secretary of State, on behalf of the Pope. ; In states that the Pope is praying for the families of the victims and for the country. It then adds he condemns the attack and its senseless brutality. ; On Holy Thursday, the terrorists, who are believed to be part of the Al Shabab jihadist group, took hundreds of students hostage. They separated Muslims students and began shooting those who were Christian. It's being described as the worst terrorist attack in Kenya. ; JRB/KLH ; RR - -PR Up:GRT #Papa