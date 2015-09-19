Check out the Pope's schedule in Cuba

The Pope's trip to Cuba will be intense. The three day trip will kick off on Saturday September 19th. When it's all said and done, the Pope will have visited three of the major cities on the island. ; SATURDAY 19TH On Saturday September 19th, at 10.15 am. Pope Francis is scheduled to depart from Rome's Fiumicino airport and make his way towards Havana, Cuba. ; He will arrive at about 4 o clock to the capital's ;International Airport. After his welcoming ceremony, he will deliver his first address on the island. SUNDAY 20TH ; The very next morning, at 9 a.m, the Pope will celebrate Sunday Mass in Havana's Revolution Square. ; ;A few hours later, at about 4 o clock, he plans to meet with President Raul Castro and other country leaders in the city's Revolution Palace. About an hour after that meeting, the Pope will lead the Vespers prayers with priests, religious and seminarians in the city's Cathedral. ; MONDAY 21ST ; On the morning of Monday, September 21st, the Pope will head to the city of Holguin at 8 a.m and at about 10.30 a.m, he will celebrate Mass in the city. That visit will be short, because at about 4. 45pm, the Pope will make his way to the city of Santiago. ; At 7 o clock, he plans to meet with Bishops, in the Great Seminary of the city. Shortly afterwards, they will pay homage to Our Lady of Charity in the city's minor Basilica. ; TUESDAY 22ND On the 22nd at 8a.m., the Pope will celebrate Mass in the minor Basilica of the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity. ;Three hours later he will bless families and other pilgrims from the city's main square. ; ;At around 12.30, he will make his way to Santiago's airport and board a flight to Washington D.C, to start the second leg of his trip in the U.S. ; KLH ; RR VM PR Up: AC ;