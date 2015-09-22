The Pope delivers a rare blessing to pregnant women from Cuba

(VIDEO ONLY) Pope Francis paused during his speech at a Santiago cathedral to give a rare blessing to pregnant women: "I envision a memory. While greeting audiences on Wednesdays, so many women will hold their stomachs and tell me: Pope, Pope, will you bless my child? I propose something to all pregnant women. Women that are pregnant with hope, because a child is a hope that you have. I ask you all, if there are any pregnant women here now, or the women listening through the radio or the TV, to touch your stomach. To each one of you, to each child which you carry, I bless you. All, touch your stomach and I give you a blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. I wish for all the babies to be born in good health, for them to all grow up well. Women, raise them well and caress your stomach, as you are carrying hope.â?