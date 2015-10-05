Pope in Angelus: Society must welcome and support family life

After the inaugural Mass of the Synod on the Family, the Pope led the Angelus prayer, where he explained what the bishops will be doing during the weeks of the Synod. POPE FRANCIS "We will keep our eyes fixed on Jesus to individualize based on His teaching of truth and mercy. To know the most opportune ways for an appropriate involvement of the Church, with families and for families. This is the original plan of the Creator, for man and woman to take place, so the world can see the beauty and strength of marriage in the present day.â? He also spoke of the Sacrament of marriage. Highlighting that in the book of Genesis, man and woman become one body through marriage. POPE FRANCIS "In such a union, the spouses transmit life to new beings: they become parents. They participate in the creative power of God himself. But, attention! God is love and to participate in His act, you must love like Him and with Him.â? In marriages, there are highs and lows when it comes to starting a family. There needs to be openness to life. It is because of this that Pope Francis called on society to promote family life. POPE FRANCIS "Lord help us not to be a fortified society, but a family-society, able to welcome, with proper rules, but welcome, always welcome, with love." Lastly, he called for prayers to ensure the Synod was in the Holy SpiritÂ´s grace.