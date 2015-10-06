The Pope addresses the Synod again and calls for focus on the family

Normally at a Synod, the Pope will deliver a speech at the beginning and the end. But during the second day of this year's gathering, the Pope returned to share a few more words to clarify and calm any tension. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI Vatican Spokesman "He said that Catholic doctrine related to marriage has not been touched. It has not been called into question in the previous assembly of the Synod. Therefore, it is the doctrine that we know and that is still valid.â? Pope Francis wants to protect the assembly of bishops from external pressure: whether it comes from media reports or more extremist sects. Attention shouldn't focus on just one question, the Pope said. And he doesn't want any conditional debates during the Synod. FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI Vatican Spokesman "He has said that we must not leave any conditions or reduce the horizon of work in this Synod to only the problem of whether or not to allow Communion for those who are divorced and have remarried.â? The Synod is already dealing with a long list of issues, which were discussed during 72 speeches. Topics included the influence of migration and war on the family, polygamy, preparation for marriage, and the language the Church uses with respect to families. MSGR. CLAUDIO MARIA CELLI President, Pontifical Council for Social Communications "There is a sensitivity to touch on issues that pertain to humanity, and not just the Catholic Church.â? FR. MANUAL DORANTES Vatican Spokesman "For example, more intense marriage preparation. It was said that priests have an entire process before they receive their priestly ordination. It is a process of almost eight years for the majority of priests in the world. But for couples, especially those that live together, we give them a program for a day or in some places three weeks and already send them to the altar.â? There are plenty of other themes on the table, the Pope clarified. This Synod continues the work from last year, it's not coming from scratch. AC/ATO MM VM -PR Up:JRB #Synod2015