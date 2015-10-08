Patriarch of Syria at the Synod: â??Our families flee from hellâ?

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

2015/10/08
Representatives from Catholic communities in the Middle East have come to the Synod with a major issue on their minds: religious persecution.   IGNACIO JOSÉ III YOUNAN Patriarch of Antioch of the Syrians "We are very alarmed about the situation in Christian communities and above all for the catastrophic testing of torn and divided families that are doing everything possible to leave the hell of Iraq and Syria.â? The Syrian religious leader said that his people feel forgotten. While the Islamic State releases videos depicting their acts of horror, the West has yet to take action. He accused them of "economic opportunism.â? IGNACIO JOSÉ III YOUNAN Patriarch of Antioch of the Syrians "We have hundreds of people who have been kidnapped by Islamic terrorists. It is a catastrophic phenomenon that has gone on for a long time.â? The patriarch made these statements before the press on the fourth day of the Synod. He said that pastors of the Church in the Middle East are doing everything possible to create inspiration in their communities. But he admitted that they often feel powerless to confront the situation. JRB/ATO MG - -PR Up: AZ #Sinodo2015