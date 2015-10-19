Official schedule of Pope's upcoming visit to Africa

Pope Francis will make his first Apostolic Voyage to Africa at the end of November. He will visit three countries, including one of the most marginalized in the world. The whirlwind tour will begin in Kenya and end in the Central African Republic. Wednesday, November 25, 2015 07:45 Departure from Rome Fiumicino to Nairobi, Kenya 17:00 Arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi Welcome ceremony at the State House 18:00 Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at the State House in Nairobi 18:30 Meeting with the civil authorities of Kenya and with the diplomatic corps Thursday, November 26, 2015 08:15 Interreligious and Ecumenical Meeting in the Salon of the Apostolic Nunciature in Nairobi 10:00 Holy Mass on the Campus of the University of Nairobi 15:45 Meeting with clergy, religious men and women, and seminarians, at the athletic field of St Maryâ??s School 17:30 Visit to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (U.N.O.N.) Friday, November 27, 2015 08:30 Visit to the poor neighbourhood of Kangemi in Nairobi 10:00 Meeting with young people in Kasarani Stadium 11:15 Meeting with the Bishops of Kenya in the VIP room of the Stadium 15:10 Farewell ceremony at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi 15:15 Departure by air from Nairobi for Entebbe 16:50 Arrival at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda Saturday, November 28, 2015 08:30 Visit to the Anglican Sanctuary of the Martyrs at Namugongo 09:00 Visit to the Catholic Sanctuary of the Martyrs at Namugongo 09:30 Holy Mass for the Martyrs of Uganda in the area of the Catholic Sanctuary 15:15 Meeting with youth at Kololo Air Strip in Kampala 17:00 Visit to the House of Charity of Nalukolongo 18:00 Meeting with the Bishops of Uganda in the Residence of the Archbishop 19:00 Meeting with priests, religious men and women, and seminarians in the Cathedral Sunday, November 29, 2015 09:00 Farewell ceremony at the Airport of Entebbe 09:15 Departure by air from Entebbe for Bangui in the Central African Republic 10:00 Arrival at Mâ??Poko International Airport of Bangui Welcome ceremony 11:00 Courtesy visit to the president of the state of transition in the Presidential Palace "de la Renaissanceâ? 11:30 Meeting with civic leaders and with the diplomatic corps 12:15 Visit to a refugee camp 13:00 Meeting with the Bishops of the Central African Republic 16:00 Meeting with the Evangelical Community at the headquarters of FATEB (the Faculty of Evangelical Theology of Bangui) 17:00 Holy Mass with priests, religious men and women, catechists, and young people at the Cathedral of Bangui 19:00 Confessions of some young people; and the beginning of the Vigil of Prayer in front of the Cathedral Monday, November 30, 2015 08:15 Meeting with the Muslim community in the central Mosque of Koudoukou in Bangui 09:30 Holy Mass in the Stadium at the Barthélémy Boganda Sports Complex 12:15 Departure ceremony at Mâ??Poko International Airport of Bangui 12:30 Departure by air for Rome 18:45 Arrival at Rome/Ciampino Airport