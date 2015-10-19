We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2015/10/19
Download document
Share

Synod: The work may not be complete by Sunday

Bishops at the Synod have been working almost non-stop for the last two weeks, but they may not be able to finish everything they hope to. MSGR. MARK COLERIDGE Archbishop of Brisbane (Australia) "It is a messy process. It's had its challenges. It's had its moments of confusion. But I think that there is a confidence deep down that something can emerge from the process of fermentation. I don't think we're ever going to get consensus on some of these hot button issues. But was that ever a realistic possibility? I doubt it. And the one thing that's certain about next Sunday is that we won't have finished the task. This journey will continue.â? The bishop added that one of the reasons for the uncertainty is the sheer number of issues they're faced with. The family is a broad subject, and it was sometimes difficult to keep up with everything being discussed. MSGR. MARK COLERIDGE Archbishop of Brisbane (Australia) "I'm struggling to think: has there been a single voice? I mean with all these three minute interventions, it's like watching corn pop. There's stuff going off in all directions. And it's hard to remember not only what someone said, but whether he spoke or not.â? With bishops representing every continent and dozens of countries, the Synod is studying how to help families in completely different parts of the world. They acknowledged that these unique situations may require pastoral approaches on a "case by caseâ? basis, particularly for something like Communion for the divorced and remarried. MSGR. FOUAD TWAL Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem "I believe we're in a place, not full of mines, but a very delicate place. We cannot generalize. It's better to study case by case. In this case, it's better to go back to the local church and the local bishop, who know more about the situation.â? MSGR. MARK COLERIDGE Archbishop of Brisbane (Australia) "A pastoral approach needs to take account the difference from situation to situation. FLASH For instance, a second marriage that is enduring and stable and loving and where there are children who are cared for, is not the same as a couple skulking off to a hotel room for a wicked weekend.â? The Synod comes to an end on October 25th, when it is expected to publish a final document with its results. From there, Pope Francis has a series of options for how to respond.  ATO MG SV -PR Up:ZS #Synod2015