We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Pope Francis on Paris climate conference: It's now or never
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/02
Pope at Bangui's Central Mosque: â??Together we say no to hateâ?
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/01
The eight most powerful messages from the Pope's trip to Africa
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/01
Full text of the Pope's press conference aboard the papal plane
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
What does the Pope advise those who have suffered and hold grudges?
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
Central Africans dance enthusiastically for Pope Francis' last Mass in Africa
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/25
Download document
Share

Pope Francis departs Rome for Kenya

Pope Francis arrived at Fiumicino Airport in Rome just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A row of cameras and military officials were waiting for him as he stepped out of a small sedan. He shook hands with several people before moving up the stairs to get onto the papal plane. The Pope held his own bag with one hand and the railing with the other. ; He waved good-bye to Italy from the top of the stairs before shaking hands with the Alitalia flight crew and pilots. The seven-hour flight began moments later, as the Pope kicked off his long anticipated trip to Africa. ; ATO CTV V -BN: Up:ATO