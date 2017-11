LIVE: Pope Francis leaves Kenya for Uganda

Pope Francis leaves Kenya from Nairobi's main airport. He meets with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the same building where he was welcomed to the country a few days before. ; Pope Francis leaves now heads to Uganda, the second stop of his trip through Africa. The flight will last under 90 minutes. One of the highlights of his trip to Uganda will be when he visits sites associated with Ugandan Christian martyrs, who were killed in the 19th century.