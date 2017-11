Pope Francis departs from Kenya

(VIDEO ONLY) Pope Francis arrived in Kenya to song and dance, and it followed him everywhere he went. So it was no surprise that as he walked along the tarmac to close out his trip to Kenya, the airport was filled with song and dance. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, his wife, and bishops from the country joined the Pope as he approached the stairs of the papal plane. The Pope then stepped into the cabin and took off for Uganda.