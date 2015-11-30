Central Africans dance enthusiastically for Pope Francis' last Mass in Africa

(VIDEO ONLY) The last public event of Pope Francis in the Central African Republic was this Mass at the Barthelemy Boganda Stadium in Bangui. During the ceremony there were spaces that were brimming with music and traditional dances. The Central Africans performed with plenty of enthusiasm. ; Of significance was the moment in which the Gospel was handed to the priest. A child was being carried on a stretcher, covered in Vatican colors, by various men. When he handed the Gospel to the priest, he covered his face in a sign of devotion.