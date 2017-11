Pope prays before the Altar of Forgiveness in Mexico City's Cathedral

After meeting with Mexico's president, Pope Francis made his way to the Metropolitan Cathedral to meet with Mexican Bishops. Upon arrival, he was given the keys to Mexico City. He then walked through the Holy Door to highlight the Year of Mercy. The Pope also took a few minutes to pray in silence before 'Altar of Forgiveness.'