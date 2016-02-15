His voice cracked before the Pope as he was praying in his native language, Tzotzil

(VIDEO ONLY) This Indigenous native's voice cracked, while reciting a prayer in his native language Tzotzil; before the Pope and the thousands of people who participated in the Mass of San Cristobal de Las Casas. "Holy Father, despite having endured much pain for so many injustices, we still have faith in God. Our faith has aided us in struggle for the Kingdom of God. I will pray in Tzotzil to strengthen our hearts.â? After the ceremony, the Pope greeted several indigenous people, including the translator of the Bible, in one of the local languages. The Pope authorized the use of indigenous languages in the liturgy and during the ceremony, along with, dressed ornaments decorated with typical Indian motifs. JRB CTV JM -PR up:FV #Papaenmexico