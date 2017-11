The farewell rap song that the prisoners of Ciudad Juarez dedicated to Pope Francis

(ONLY VIDEO) A music group formed by prisoners inside of Cereso in Ciudad Juarez caused some great rhythms. They played several songs like "Color Esperanza� by Diego Torres, or "Quiero ser libre y vivir.� In total, there were 700 inmates who participated in the meeting, 250 of them were women. The last rap performance literally rocked the house of inmates.