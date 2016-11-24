First Bangladeshi cardinal on terrorism: The whole sense of humanness is lacking

The first cardinal of Bangladesh, Patrick D'Rozario, says when he heard he would be cardinal, he was "shattered to the ground in shock.â? CARD. PATRICK D'ROZARIO Archbishop, Archdiocese of Dhaka "When I reflected the meaning of it, and the meaning is, it's a great recognition of Bangladesh as a nation. Also of the little community that we are, a very small, tiny community. It's a recognition of what it is doing.â? Bangladesh has about 212,000 Catholics, a mere .04 percent of it's population. The cardinal says they work along with the Church as a whole, fighting for education, advancements in the developmental world, increase in charitable work and religious harmony. CARD. PATRICK D'ROZARIO Archbishop, Archdiocese of Dhaka "Personally, I think another apostolate is praying for everyone: for Muslims, Hindus, Christians and also those who are giving leadership in the country. That's the one task, to pray, and we have been doing that. So it's a big honor for the whole country.â? The President of Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh says the incidents happening in Bangladesh are rejected by the majority of Christians and Muslims. He explained he has been collaborating with religious leaders and they are working together to fight these terrorist incidents that are so foreign to them as a nation. CARD. PATRICK D'ROZARIO Archbishop, Archdiocese of Dhaka "We see that terrorism is everywhere and spreading, but I think we should not be [afraid]. I think the whole sense of humanness in the society, the human relationship, is lacking. We don't have respect, and when you don't have respect for the small things, we finish caring for life. So I think human formation is absolutely needed all over the world.â? The cardinal says Bangladesh is culturally a nation of one. Thus, despite actions trying to destroy them, they will continue praying and working toward unity.