We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Philippine Cardinal Ricardo Vidal dies
Cardinals
|
2017/10/18
Cardinal Arborelius: 400 years after death penalty for Catholic Swedes, numbers are rising
Cardinals
|
2017/08/12
Italian cardinal Dionigi Tettamanzi has died
Cardinals
|
2017/08/07
Cardinal Comastri: My mission is that this basilica talks about St. Peter
Cardinals
|
2017/08/03
German cardinal Joachim Meisner passes away
Cardinals
|
2017/07/05
Great excitement during the new cardinals' first public appearance
Cardinals
|
2017/07/01
Cardinals
|
2017/03/21
Download document
Share

Prague mourns death of Card. Miloslav Vlk: A window washer during communism

At the age of 85, Czech Cardinal Miloslav Vlk, the Archbishop of Prague from 1991-2010 has passed away. He was one of the few cardinals who lived during the hardest years of communism. He was ordained in 1968 and had to live clandestinely as a priest. In order to avoid suspicion, he worked as a window washer. John Paul II made him a cardinal in 1994. He was president of the episcopal conferences of Europe and participated in the conclave that elected Benedict XVI. With his death, the college of cardinals descends to 224 cardinals, 117 of them electors and 107 non-electors. JRB/MB RR FL -PR Up:AC